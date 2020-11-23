RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.5% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,319,776,000 after buying an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100,593 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $923,496,000 after purchasing an additional 359,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,196,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $657,995,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.25. 247,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,954,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

