RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 136.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.18.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 521,751 shares of company stock worth $165,787,386 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.50. 190,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. The stock has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

