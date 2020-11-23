RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,354 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 381.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,053. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.