RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 595 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

