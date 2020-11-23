RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International comprises 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 120.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,619. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.12.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.