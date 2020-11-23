RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,266 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.17. 183,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,767. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

