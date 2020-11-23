RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after acquiring an additional 114,032 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,208 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.01 on Monday, hitting $1,727.37. 57,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a market capitalization of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,617.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

