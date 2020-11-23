RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 64,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 181,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,319,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,727.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,133. The company has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,617.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

