RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

T stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 1,023,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,542,992. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

