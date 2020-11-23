RB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $171.06. 39,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.05. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

