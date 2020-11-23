RB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $460.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

