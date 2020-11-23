RB Capital Management LLC Sells 164 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,756 shares of company stock valued at $51,606,008. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.69. 317,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $345.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

