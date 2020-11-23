RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,768 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 841,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

