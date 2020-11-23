RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 949,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,007 shares of company stock worth $14,047,269. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.65. 1,095,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,845,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

