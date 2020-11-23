RB Capital Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,665,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,539,000 after acquiring an additional 802,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,638 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,028 shares of company stock valued at $17,170,521. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

