RB Capital Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $511,715,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Comcast by 59.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $279,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

