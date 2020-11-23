RB Capital Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Square by 4.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Square by 2.3% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 10.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Square from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.43.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total transaction of $446,710.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,202,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,122.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $136,009,974. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $12.03 on Monday, reaching $208.00. 604,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,501,824. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a PE ratio of 333.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

