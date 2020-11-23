RB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. 20,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.28. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

