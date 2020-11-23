RB Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Argus downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.30. The stock had a trading volume of 288,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

