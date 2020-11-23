RB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,690,000 after purchasing an additional 45,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.18. 4,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

