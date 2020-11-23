RB Capital Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,634 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $154,050,000 after buying an additional 65,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $9.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.94. 145,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,257.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

