RB Capital Management LLC Sells 56 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.20. 39,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,883. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

