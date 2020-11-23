RB Capital Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 64.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $388,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,585 shares of company stock worth $5,985,636 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.46. 13,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $178.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

