RB Capital Management LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 887 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $32.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $521.74. 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,954,039. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.42 and a fifty-two week high of $508.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.93, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

