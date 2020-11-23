RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Facebook stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.36. 1,220,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,193,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.77. The company has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

