RB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average is $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.