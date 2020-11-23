Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 141,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,566. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.