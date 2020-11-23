Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JELD-WEN (JELD)

JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/5/2020 – JELD-WEN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2020 – JELD-WEN had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – JELD-WEN had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – JELD-WEN had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

11/4/2020 – JELD-WEN had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00.

10/27/2020 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2020 – JELD-WEN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

10/12/2020 – JELD-WEN had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/5/2020 – JELD-WEN was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Get JELD-WEN Holding Inc alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.