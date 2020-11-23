Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RBGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

