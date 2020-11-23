Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 7,100 ($92.76).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,670.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,429.66.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

