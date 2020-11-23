Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNLSY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Renault presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Renault has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

