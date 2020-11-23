Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Rise has traded up 59.1% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002078 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 165,402,233 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

