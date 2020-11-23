Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,508,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $79,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,426,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,814,000 after buying an additional 63,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,191,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,793. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

