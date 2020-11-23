Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $89.93 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $79.74 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.8% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.