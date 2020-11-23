RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Investec

Investec cut shares of RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

RSNAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Panmure Gordon lowered RSA Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC raised RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

