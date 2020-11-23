Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

