Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) a €45.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.85 ($58.65).

FRE opened at €37.85 ($44.53) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.21.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

