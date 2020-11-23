Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,027 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. 4,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,394. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

