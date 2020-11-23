Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) versus Post (NYSE:POST) Financial Review

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) and Post (NYSE:POST) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Post has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scope Industries and Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A Post -2.05% 8.53% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scope Industries and Post, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Post 0 1 10 0 2.91

Post has a consensus target price of $111.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Post’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Post shares are held by institutional investors. 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Post shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scope Industries and Post’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Post $5.68 billion 1.08 $124.70 million $4.91 18.38

Post has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Summary

Post beats Scope Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment primarily markets and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg and potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The Refrigerated Retail segment produce and distributes side dishes, eggs and egg products, cheese, sausages, and other refrigerated products to retail customers. The BellRing Brands segment provides ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and supplements. Post Holdings, Inc. sells its products to grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, and drug store customers; military, e-commerce, and foodservice channels; discounters, wholesalers, and convenience stores; restaurant chains, and food manufacturers and processors; online and specialty retailers, supplement stores, and distributors; and food ingredient customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

