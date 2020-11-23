Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SQNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

