Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Pivotal Research

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SCVL opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.28. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 20,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,100 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $41,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,189.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 17,011.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 3,124.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit