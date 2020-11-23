Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 118,652 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $103,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,299,949. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.