Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 20,406 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $226,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

BABA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $270.82. The company had a trading volume of 715,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,596,580. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38. The company has a market cap of $732.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

