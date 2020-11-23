Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 472,781 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.9% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Instruments worth $129,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,308,272. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $164.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

