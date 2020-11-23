Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 4,996 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group worth $159,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.29. 137,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.38 and its 200 day moving average is $308.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

