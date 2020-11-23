Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.8% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.21% of Kimberly-Clark worth $104,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $139.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

