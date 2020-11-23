Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $53.25 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322,873 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $53,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 200,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 42,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.37. 1,587,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,438,984. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

