Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $64.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.73% of The Western Union worth $64,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of WU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,537. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.