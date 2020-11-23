Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,854,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,086 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.11% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $236,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,498,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.07. 269,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

