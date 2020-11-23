Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 103,866 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 991,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,866 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,876,660 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,086,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,491,973 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,817,000 after purchasing an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.59. 405,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,882,604. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.